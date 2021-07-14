NJ, NY Sued Over Charitable Donor Tax Disclosure Rules

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A conservative advocacy group hit New Jersey and New York with federal suits Wednesday aimed at erasing policies requiring tax-exempt charitable organizations to identify their donors in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a similar California rule. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and his New York counterpart were sued by the Liberty Justice Center on Wednesday aimed at erasing policies requiring tax-exempt charitable organizations to identify their donors in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a similar California rule. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The nonprofit Liberty Justice Center sued New York Attorney General Letitia James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS