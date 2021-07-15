Biopharma Co. Says Unnamed Person Is Impersonating CEO

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A biopharmaceutical company has claimed in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court that someone is illegally impersonating its CEO online to try to gain a profit, and also infringing the business' copyright. Cancer immunotherapy-focused company Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. and its CEO, President and founder Angelos Stergiou launched a complaint on Tuesday against an unnamed defendant who allegedly has been impersonating Stergiou on the message board of Yahoo Finance. Yahoo Finance is not named as a defendant. The case involves the allegedly "continuous and unrelenting malicious dissemination of materially false" information about the plaintiffs, according to the complaint....

