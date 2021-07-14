Audio Co. Sued Over Software Used In Pandora's 'Voice Mode'

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Illinois residents has sued audio recognition company SoundHound Inc. in state court, saying the company's software that helps operate the Pandora Music app's voice mode unlawfully collects copies of their biometric voiceprints without their informed consent. Lead plaintiff Shannon Carpenter says in his suit the company in doing so has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois law requiring entities to obtain written permission and make certain disclosures before the collection, use and storage of biometric information, such as fingerprints and voiceprints. SoundHound's "Houndify" software incorporates voice recognition technologies that rely on voiceprint biometrics into...

