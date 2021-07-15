Covington, White House Alum To Lead Comcast Policy Group

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. has tapped Broderick Johnson, a former Covington & Burlington LLP attorney and Obama administration staffer, to oversee the company's public policy team. Comcast said on Tuesday that Johnson will serve as executive vice president of public policy and digital equity, and report to Comcast Chief Legal Officer Tom Reid. The telecommunications giant said Johnson will succeed Rebecca Arbogast, who is set to retire, and work in tandem with Mitch Rose, executive vice president of federal government affairs, who leads the company's legislative and regulatory teams. Reid said in a statement that Johnson is a highly trusted and respected leader...

