Facebook Seeks TM Win For 'Outrageous' Record Destruction

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Instagram asked a California federal judge for a win in a trademark infringement and cybersquatting suit against a domain registrar, arguing that a special master's findings of the registrar's "outrageous" destruction of over 11 million records warrants a default $3.5 million judgment, plus attorney fees and other costs. Both Facebook and Instagram outlined on Tuesday that they want $100,000 for each of the 35 infringing domain names registered by ID Shield, along with more than $2 million in attorney fees, after a special master's report showed that the domain registrar intentionally destroyed key records. The special master also found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS