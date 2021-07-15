Businessman Slams Asset Freeze In $3.7M Casino Award Row

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A businessman has asked an Idaho federal judge to deny Laos' bid to stop him from placing assets outside the court's reach, as the country tries to enforce $3.7 million of arbitral awards related to a soured casino venture. Businessman John K. Baldwin and his firm Bridge Capital LLC on Tuesday opposed a bid by the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent their allegedly related firm, Campbell Holdings LLC, from paying off a $5.52 million loan. They told the court that Laos wrongly believes that Campbell is Baldwin and Bridge's...

