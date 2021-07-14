$10M Tobacco Verdict Tossed Over Atty's Improper Remarks

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a $10 million judgment won by the daughter of a smoker who died of lung cancer in a case against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., finding that her attorney had been warned in four previous instances not to make inflammatory arguments at trial. A Fourth District Court of Appeal panel said objections levied by the tobacco giant should have been sustained when Deborah Neff's attorney Scott Schlesinger told the jury that R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris USA Inc. ran "an enterprise of death" and that their defense was "the last refuge of the scoundrel."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS