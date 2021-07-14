DOJ Report Says FBI Botched Nassar Sex Abuse Investigation

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The FBI disregarded Olympic gymnasts' allegations of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar and made false statements to contain the fallout of its botched investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice's internal watchdog said in a scathing report Wednesday. The FBI took almost no action after being tipped off to allegations against Nassar in July 2015, allowing him to continue abusing 70 or more athletes until police in Michigan acted on a separate complaint, according to a DOJ Office of the Inspector General report. The nearly 120-page review cites a litany of ethics and policy lapses in the federal government's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS