No Bodily Injury In BIPA Suit Against Ill. Caterer, Insurer Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Union Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge that it shouldn't have to defend a catering company accused of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act because no bodily injury was alleged. In its suit filed Wednesday, the insurer said Food Evolution's policies cover bodily injury and property damage, but argued that the underlying lawsuit's privacy violation claims don't count as bodily injury. Union also argued that various exclusions in the policies would also bar coverage, such as an exclusion for violating laws prohibiting the transmission of material or information. Schiller Park-based Food Evolution was sued in February 2020 in Cook...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS