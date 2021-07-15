Nexstar Hits Comcast With NY Suit Over Broadcasting Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A contract dispute between Nexstar Media Inc. and Comcast over New York City television station WPIX escalated this week as Nexstar sued Comcast for allegedly flouting the terms of their retransmission consent agreement and refusing to pay over $3 million in carriage fees. Texas-based Nexstar said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court that Comcast Cable Communications LLC had refused to honor their January 2020 deal, which set the rates and terms for Comcast's carriage of Nexstar-owned TV stations in packages sold to subscribers. The agreement also stated that the retransmission of the programming of a station not...

