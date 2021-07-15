BofA Cheated Mortgage Workers Out Of Wages, Suit Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Bank of America stiffed its loan mortgage personnel on overtime wages by taking back pay from their commissions, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. A former mortgage loan supervisor for Bank of America Corp. alleges in a complaint filed Wednesday that the company "clawed back" its employees' base pay from their commissions, resulting in an underpayment of overtime and minimum wage, in violation of California Labor Code. Bank of America also did not reimburse its employees for office supplies and internet expenses while they worked from home during the pandemic, the suit alleges. "Defendant willfully failed...

