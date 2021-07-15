Real Estate Rumors: Terreno, Square Mile, Alexander Boria

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Terreno Realty has picked up a Hialeah, Florida, warehouse for $39.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for a 221,000-square-foot facility at 4151 W. 108th St., and the seller is an affiliate of Florida East Coast Industries, according to the report. Square Mile Capital Management and Pacific Western Bank have loaned $183 million for a Manhattan residential project, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Alchemy Properties, ABR Partners and a firm owned by the Jemal family is for 258-278 Eighth Ave., where the companies are planning to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS