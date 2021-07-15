Ga. Judges Say Hurt Worker Can Get Award For Slip On Break

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals said a worker in a slip-and-fall suit stemming from an injury on her lunch break can get benefits under Georgia's workers' compensation law, reversing itself in light of a new precedent set by the state Supreme Court. The appeals court ruling, issued Wednesday, clears the way for seamstress Sheryl Daniel to pursue a workers' compensation claim under the high court's decision, which held that routine breaks by employees — such as time for eating a meal or going to the bathroom — are incidental to the work, making injuries suffered during that time eligible for coverage....

