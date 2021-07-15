Senior Living Homes Want $18M In COVID-19 Loss Coverage

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The owners of 30 senior living centers along the West Coast said in a lawsuit recently pulled up to Washington federal court that their insurer should fork over $18 million to cover losses and damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Continental Casualty Co. said in a filing Wednesday that the suit brought by Cascade Living Group Inc. and Cascade Living Group Management LLC should proceed in federal court because the parties are headquartered in different states and because the damages sought exceed $75,000. Senior living centers were dramatically impacted by COVID-19 because the residents live and eat close to each other and...

