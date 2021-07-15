Physicist Used Lasers In $24M Picasso Caper, Suit Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Italian nuclear physics professor fleeced a New York art collector out of an original Pablo Picasso casting after falsely claiming his laser measurements deemed it a fake, then resold the sculpture for $24 million, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. William Struna says he hired Renzo Leonardi to authenticate and sell his bronze casting of Picasso's "Head of a Woman (Fernande)," but the now-deceased University of Trento physics professor allegedly told him it was bogus, acquired it in a sham $2 million sale, and then flipped it behind Struna's back. Struna bought his Fernande — of which there are 26...

