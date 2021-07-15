14 Attys Later, Fraudster Wins Resentencing In Pro Se Appeal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Long Island man who went through 14 different attorneys while fighting charges he defrauded a Christian missionary school out of $5.5 million will be resentenced after the Second Circuit said Thursday a lower court judge used guidelines that were too harsh. It was William Cosme's only victory in the pro se appeal, as the panel upheld his 2017 fraud conviction, the seizure of his luxury cars and the lower court's decision to foist a lawyer on him when he became combative before trial. The appellate panel said the district court erred when it applied a 2015 sentencing enhancement that was...

