Trump Water Rule Will Remain In Place During Review

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina judge on Thursday allowed the Trump administration's rule defining the scope of Clean Water Act jurisdiction to remain in place while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers work on replacing it. Green groups had opposed the government's motion asking the court to remand the rule without vacating it, but in a short order with no explanation, U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sided with the EPA and the Corps. The 2020 Navigable Waters Protection rule, which defines "waters of the U.S." under the Clean Water Act, was the Trump administration's attempt to settle a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS