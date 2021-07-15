Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Novartis' Expert Accuses Rival's Atty Of Gaslighting In IP Trial

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 15, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A chemist hired by Novartis testified that a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's skin cancer treatment patents are invalid as either obvious or too vague, accusing opposing counsel of "gaslighting" him during a contentious examination in a California federal jury trial on Thursday.

Scripps Research Institute professor Dr. Phil S. Baran took the stand during the fourth day of an in-person jury trial that kicked off Monday over Plexxikon's claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two patents.

Plexxikon's patents cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism of action as Plexxikon's rival cancer treatment drug...

