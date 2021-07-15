Novartis' Expert Accuses Rival's Atty Of Gaslighting In IP Trial

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 15, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A chemist hired by Novartis testified that a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's skin cancer treatment patents are invalid as either obvious or too vague, accusing opposing counsel of "gaslighting" him during a contentious examination in a California federal jury trial on Thursday. Scripps Research Institute professor Dr. Phil S. Baran took the stand during the fourth day of an in-person jury trial that kicked off Monday over Plexxikon's claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two patents. Plexxikon's patents cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism of action as Plexxikon's rival cancer treatment drug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS