3 Roadblocks Facing Electric Vehicle Adoption In US

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Amid renewed national ambitions to tackle climate change,[1] electric vehicles have emerged as a promising way to reduce emissions in the transportation sector, which accounts for nearly a third of greenhouse gas emissions.[2] This approach has garnered support even from private industry, as evidenced by the flurry of auto manufacturers who recently committed to all-EV fleets in the coming decades. These include General Motors LLC, Volvo Car Corp., Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. and Audi AG,[3] with others such as Ford Motor Co. and BMW Group planning to expand their EV offerings.[4] But widespread EV adoption in the U.S. faces three critical...

