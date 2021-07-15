DaVita Investor Attys Score $40.5M In Fees From Settlement

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The law firms that represented investors in a case against health care company DaVita Inc. were awarded $40.5 million Thursday for their work on a $135 million class-action settlement of claims that shareholders were hurt when it was revealed that the company pressured patients to enroll in high-cost, private insurance plans. U.S. District Judge William Martinez of the District of Colorado awarded attorney fees of 30% of the settlement fund as well as reimbursement of $547,409.27 in litigation expenses and $10,000 in representative rebates after the lead plaintiffs requested it. Attorneys from Saxena White PA and Shuman Glenn & Stecker represented...

