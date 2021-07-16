3rd Circ. Upholds Injured Ship Worker Employment Ruling

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A seafarer's union member injured during temporary day work aboard a Maersk container ship in New Jersey in 2012 has failed to convince the Third Circuit to keep alive challenges to a district court ruling barring negligence claims against either Maersk or a supervising contractor. In a nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a New Jersey federal court summary judgment in January 2020 that ship engineer Jason Fetter's claims against Maersk Line Ltd. were blocked by provisions of the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. Also summarily dismissed were claims asserted under the Jones Act, which covers seagoing workers...

