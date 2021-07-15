NYC's Russian Samovar Leaves Ch. 11 To Seek COVID Aid

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday granted well-known New York City eatery Russian Samovar's request to emerge from its 2½ years in Chapter 11 in order to seek COVID-19 restaurant aid. In a filing last month, the restaurant told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity that it had resolved the rent issue that had sent it into Chapter 11 in late 2018 and that leaving bankruptcy would open up the possibility of receiving up to $1 million in government aid. The Russian-themed theater-district restaurant and nightclub opened in 1986 and at one time boasted ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov and Nobel Prize-winning...

