ACLU Knocks Florida's Challenge To ICE Policy Memos

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union said Florida's attorney general can't block a pair of memos giving immigration officials discretion to not detain certain undocumented migrants, arguing to the Eleventh Circuit that the Immigration and Nationality Act only requires detaining immigrants being targeted for deportation. In an amicus brief filed with the appellate court Thursday, ACLU attorneys in New York, Florida and California argued that the Biden administration's guidance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not run afoul of immigration law as Florida had claimed, since the law state officials cited only required the detention of immigrants being sought for removal, not...

