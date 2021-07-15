IP Forecast: Alsup To Hear Finjan's Fee Fight With Juniper

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Finjan will argue next week it should not have to pay nearly $6 million in legal fees to Juniper Networks after losing a patent case that Judge William Alsup said was loaded with "patent B.S." Here's a look at where that case stands, plus the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. Judge Alsup will hear arguments on July 22 from both companies over a special master report that said Finjan must pay $5.9 million in legal fees after repeatedly "wast[ing] everyone's time and energy" by flip-flopping on its infringement theory to artificially boost damages. Seeking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS