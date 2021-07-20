TransUnion Ruling Limits Standing But Could Hurt Defendants

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Some members of the defense bar heralded the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez[1] as a victory that could put to rest the drumbeat of data breach litigation where there was only risk of future harm; and undoubtedly, there was a lot to like from a defendant's perspective in the Supreme Court's opinion. We, however, are concerned that Ramirez could represent a pyrrhic victory, the effects of which will be felt in the trial courts for years to come. Specifically, Ramirez may further shift standing arguments from a motion-to-dismiss argument into one that is not ripe until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS