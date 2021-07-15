DaVita, Ex-CEO Indicted In Ongoing DOJ No-Poach Probe

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Kidney dialysis center operator DaVita and its former CEO have been accused in an indictment of colluding with competitors on agreements not to recruit one another's senior-level employees, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. A Colorado federal grand jury handed down a two-count indictment Wednesday charging DaVita and ex-CEO Kent Thiry of conspiring with Surgical Care Affiliates LLC, or SCA, and another, unnamed company to suppress competition over senior employees, in violation of antitrust laws. SCA was charged in Texas federal court in January, the first case in a recent blitz against so-called no-poach agreements in the health care industry by...

