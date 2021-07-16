Court To Probe Vimeo Win In Gay Conversion Censorship Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has vacated its March ruling that​​ a California-based church cannot sue Vimeo Inc. for deleting its account promoting gay conversion because the video-hosting platform has immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The appellate court on Thursday granted a rehearing request from Church United and its pastor, James Domen, and put back in place until further notice a lower court's dismissal of the case. Tyler & Bursch LLP partner Robert H. Tyler, an attorney for the challengers, told Law360 in a statement Friday that the appellate court's decision "places Section 230 immunity in the crosshairs of judicial...

