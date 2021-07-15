Realtors Assoc. Policy May Be Anticompetitive, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (July 15, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday the National Association of Realtors' policy restricting how agents list real estate properties may be overbroad from an antitrust perspective, but he's not convinced rival listing service Top Agent Network suffered an anticompetitive injury that would give it standing to sue. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that after reading the latest version of Top Agent Network's complaint, he's "less sure" about the validity of the National Association of Realtors' policy insofar as it restricts the ability of its members to list properties outside of its own multiple listing service, or MLS. TAN, a members-only...

