Claims Court OKs Retroactive Rollback Of Navy Bid Deadline

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has backed the Navy's rejection of two bids for a multiple-award construction contract as late, saying the Navy had reasonably rescinded an extension to the bid deadline after the due date. The Navy appropriately rescinded its deadline extension after it received bids, effectively making bids by Syncon LLC and Hourigan Construction Corp. late, when it belatedly discovered that the extension violated the Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, Judge Eric G. Bruggink ruled. "The agency properly documented its decision and its analysis was reasonable," he said. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command had issued a solicitation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS