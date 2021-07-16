Eni Can't Hook Del. Litigation Funder With Sanctions

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has declined to sanction a litigation funder for failing to turn over some documents to Italian energy company Eni SpA in a dispute over an arbitration involving Nigeria, determining that both sides' conduct has been lacking. While Delaware-based Drumcliffe Partners has not fully complied with a March order that instructed it to cooperate with Eni in related discovery, the energy company also has not agreed to a related protective order that the District of Delaware called for, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika determined Thursday. "The court considers respondents' conduct during discovery no more sanctionable than Eni's," Judge...

