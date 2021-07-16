Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eni Can't Hook Del. Litigation Funder With Sanctions

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has declined to sanction a litigation funder for failing to turn over some documents to Italian energy company Eni SpA in a dispute over an arbitration involving Nigeria, determining that both sides' conduct has been lacking.

While Delaware-based Drumcliffe Partners has not fully complied with a March order that instructed it to cooperate with Eni in related discovery, the energy company also has not agreed to a related protective order that the District of Delaware called for, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika determined Thursday.

"The court considers respondents' conduct during discovery no more sanctionable than Eni's," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!