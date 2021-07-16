Pipeline Co. Drops 1st Circ. Appeal Of City's Oil Export Ban

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The owner and operator of a pipeline system that runs between Maine and Quebec, Canada, has dropped its First Circuit challenge of a coastal city's ordinance preventing the export and bulk loading of Canadian crude oil from its waterfront. South Portland, Maine, and Portland Pipe Line Corp. told the circuit court Thursday that the developer has agreed to the voluntary dismissal of its appeal of a lower court order that upheld the city's Clear Skies Ordinance. Portland Pipe Line previously argued the ordinance was being used to unlawfully bar its proposal to reverse the direction oil has historically flowed through one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS