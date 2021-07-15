Fox Rothschild Drops Bid To Toss Ex-Associate's Bias Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Thursday withdrew its bid to toss a former associate's pregnancy discrimination suit on grounds that she'd failed to respond to discovery requests, telling a New Jersey judge it had received discovery responses since filing its motion last week. Counsel representing the law firm in a brief letter to Superior Court Judge Mary F. Thurber asked to withdraw without prejudice its motion to dismiss Fonda Kosmala's lawsuit. The letter acknowledged that Kosmala had provided responses to the firm's discovery requests, which were purportedly due in March or April. Kosmala's counsel, Alan Genitempo of Piro Zinna Cifelli Paris & Genitempo LLC,...

