9th Circ. Urged to Keep Hotel Worker Health Mandate Ruling

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The city of Seattle asked the Ninth Circuit to reject a business advocacy organization's request for an en banc rehearing in the group's unsuccessful challenge to a city law intended to expand hotel workers' access to health care, arguing that this decision doesn't merit a second look. In its Thursday response brief, the city pushed back on the ERISA Industry Committee's request for a rehearing of the court's March holding that Seattle's ordinance wasn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, disagreeing with ERIC's assertion that this decision rose to the level of national importance. The Seattle ordinance requires hotels...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS