Hedge Fund Urges Toss Of Kazakhstan's $500M Award Fight

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New York hedge fund is pushing for dismissal of a fraud suit filed by Kazakhstan over a more than $500 million arbitral award the country has been ordered to pay, telling a federal judge that the claims were barred for being collateral attacks on the award itself. In a Thursday memo, Argentem Creek Partners LP slammed Kazakhstan and Outrider Management's fraud lawsuit, which accuses the hedge fund of aiding two Moldovan investors, Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati, in an arbitration scheme. The Statis allegedly won a $506 million arbitral award from Sweden's Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in 2013...

