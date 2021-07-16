Chicago Nonprofits Say Work On Obama Center Should Begin

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Three long-standing Chicago nonprofits urged an Illinois federal court to deny a bid to stop construction on former President Barack Obama's planned presidential center, saying it would interfere with the groups' efforts "to spur Chicago's vitality as a leading city." In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Community Trust said the Obama Presidential Center planned for Chicago's South Side will bring economic and educational opportunities for city residents and that further efforts to keep the project from moving forward will damage Chicago's reputation and ability to...

