Energy Co. Wants To Ax $1.5M Bill In NextEra Robocall Suits

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Houston energy company has asked a Texas state court to declare it doesn't owe $1.5 million in defense costs to a NextEra Energy Inc. unit, arguing the unit's refusal to collaborate on its defense against Telephone Consumer Protection Act violation claims voids indemnity obligations. Frontier Utilities Holding Co. LLC urged a Harris County district court on Thursday to free it from paying litigation costs racked up by NextEra Energy Services LLC and Frontier Utilities Northeast LLC, or FUNE, in defending against and settling two Pennsylvania federal class actions against FUNE for using telemarketers to promote its products and services....

