Don't Miss It: Freshfields, Orrick Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Freshfields and Orrick. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Sourcegraph Lands $2.6B Valuation in Orrick-Led Series D Software coding assistance business Sourcegraph said July 13 it's valued at more than $2.6 billion following its Series D funding round, guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Sourcegraph said its $125 million Andreessen Horowitz-led financing follows its $50 million Series C in December and will help the company launch more products and invest in...

