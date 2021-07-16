Mechanic Defends $2.2M Award In Offshore Rig Burn Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A mechanic who suffered chemical burns while working to repair an offshore drilling vessel told a Texas appellate court it should uphold the $2.2 million judgment he won after a jury said the shipowner's parent company bore the majority of the blame for his injuries. William Black told the Fourteenth Court of Appeals Thursday that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and the Diamond subsidiary that owns the vessel he worked on can't escape liability for his life-altering injury. The mechanic said the energy companies incorrectly asserted on appeal that his claim for recovery submitted to the jury was a federal maritime law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS