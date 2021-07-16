CFPB's Navient Suit To Resume After 3rd Circ. Appeal Fizzles

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has greenlighted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's long-running lawsuit against Navient Corp. to resume after the Third Circuit denied the student loan servicer's bid for an immediate appeal tied to the agency's past unconstitutional structure. In a one-line order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani lifted a stay he had instituted earlier this year in the CFPB's January 2017 suit, which has had dueling summary judgment bids pending and alleges that Navient improperly and self-servingly steered many struggling federal student loan borrowers into costly forbearance programs. The suit had been paused while Navient petitioned for...

