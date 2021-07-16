Top 4 Gov't Contracting Policies Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The first half of this year has seen major policy changes affecting federal contractors, including presidential executive orders aimed at improving federal cybersecurity and increasing the minimum wage, as well as a Pentagon rule expanding debriefings for unsuccessful bidders. Here, Law360 breaks down four major policy initiatives that have affected government contracting so far in 2021. Biden's Flurry of Executive Orders Beginning on his first day in office in January, President Joe Biden has issued a spate of executive orders to implement campaign promises and outline the intended direction of his administration, addressing issues such as improving federal cybersecurity and raising...

