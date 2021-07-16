Chinese National Gets 3 Years For Military Boat Export Bid

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday sentenced the former chairman of a Chinese company to 3 ½ years in federal prison for illegally purchasing and attempting to export inflatable military boats to China, according to the Justice Department. Ge Songtao, 51, was chairman of Shanghai Breeze Technology Co. Ltd. Prosecutors said he was looking to buy the boats and engines so he could reverse-engineer them and supply his own version to the Chinese military. He also tried to obstruct the court's proceedings in several ways, most notably by asking an associate in China to help him create false documents to submit...

