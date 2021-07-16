Judge Trims Prime Healthcare 401(k) Fee ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge kept most of a former employee's proposed federal benefits class action against Prime Healthcare Services Inc. alive on Friday, axing just one claim from the plan participants alleging the health care company knowingly breached the workers' trust. In a minute order filed in California federal court, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton declined to completely toss out former employee Maria D. Ornelas' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, which claimed the company let its workers invest their retirement savings in an expensive, poorly performing target-date fund. The beneficiaries' claims centered around Prime Healthcare's decision to offer the Fidelity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS