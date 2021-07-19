NJ Firm Hit With Debt Collection Suit Over Misleading Letter

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey debt collection firm was recently hit with a proposed class action alleging that it violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending a collection letter that did not indicate the debt would continue to accrue interest. Margaret Velez-Aguilar also claimed in her July 16 complaint that the collection letter was unlawful because the creditor and fellow defendant, First Portfolio Ventures I LLC, had not acquired the required license. According to her lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court, there are at least 50 other people similarly affected. Velez-Aguilar, an Essex County resident, allegedly accrued a debt to...

