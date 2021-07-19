Trade Groups Urge 11th Circ. To Toss Florida Virus Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Two of the largest insurer trade groups in the country warned the Eleventh Circuit that overturning a COVID-19 coverage ruling in favor of Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. would threaten the solvency of the entire insurance industry, according to an amicus brief filed Friday. The American Property Casualty Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies told the appellate court that it should uphold a Florida district court's ruling that Rococo Steak LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida, did not suffer physical loss or damage from the virus. In line with that fact and perhaps more importantly, the trade groups argued, reviving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS