AMC Pays $200M To Kill 'Walking Dead' Producer's Profits Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The AMC Network settled a long-running lawsuit brought by fired "The Walking Dead" showrunner Frank Darabont and Creative Artists Agency for $200 million, finally burying allegations that the network shortchanged them on profits from the hit show, according to AMC's Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Former "The Walking Dead" showrunner Frank Darabont, pictured in 2011, and other plaintiffs sought up to $280 million in their suit against the AMC Network. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Producer Darabont and other plaintiffs were seeking up to $280 million in their New York County Supreme Court lawsuit against the network, and the...

