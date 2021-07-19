Jury Hands Tech Co. $3M, But Rejects Infringement Claims

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Delaware has turned down patent infringement claims leveled by a Neustar Inc. unit, but ordered venture capital-backed Next Caller to pay nearly $3 million for falsely advertising caller-authentication security capabilities. In a mixed verdict Friday, a jury cleared Pindrop Security Inc.-owned Next Caller Inc. from claims that its VeriCall-brand authentication service infringed three patents owned by rival TrustID, which Neustar bought in 2018. But the jury found that Next Caller willfully violated the Lanham Act's protections against false advertising, when Next Caller promoted VeriCall by claiming it provided a 10% improvement in interactive voice response containment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS