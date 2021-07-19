DaVita Indictment Draws Next-Day No-Poach Class Action

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A former senior DaVita employee has sued the dialysis giant and its two biggest outpatient medical care facility operator rivals in Illinois federal court, piggybacking on a U.S. Department of Justice "no-poach" criminal indictment against DaVita and a former CEO announced one day earlier. Alberto Peña's proposed class action complaint Friday borrows liberally from the DOJ's two indictments so far unveiled accusing health care companies of colluding with competitors on agreements not to recruit one another's senior-level employees. The most recent of those was made public Thursday in a two-count indictment accusing DaVita and ex-CEO Kent Thiry of conspiring with Surgical Care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS