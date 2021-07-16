CFPB Will Issue Small-Biz Lending Data Proposal By Sept. 30

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday approved a Sept. 30 deadline for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to finally propose rules carrying out a decade-old small-business lending data collection mandate that the agency was previously sued for allegedly ignoring. Under a settlement reached last year in litigation with the California Reinvestment Coalition and other community advocates, the CFPB agreed to stick to a court-supervised schedule for completing the long-delayed rulemaking project, which would implement Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. That section of the law tasked the CFPB with collecting and publishing lender data on credit applications by small businesses and...

