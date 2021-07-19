Garland Urged To Bring Charges After Nassar FBI Report

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to consider prosecuting the former president of USA Gymnastics and FBI agents who allegedly made false statements to hide their botched investigation into team doctor Larry Nassar's pattern of sexual abuse. The Friday letter from Grassley, a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, comes on the heels of a scathing July 14 report from the U.S. Department of Justice's internal watchdog detailing how the FBI took almost no action after being tipped off to allegations against Nassar in July 2015. It wasn't until police in Michigan acted on a separate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS