Brand Battles: Activision Wants To Take Down 'TactiVision' TM

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, video game publisher Activision is seeking to block a "TactiVision" trademark application filed by a defense contractor — plus four other new cases you need to know. Activision Shields Its Name Activision Publishing Inc. went to the board on Wednesday to stop Arizona-based contractor Armorworks Enterprises Inc. from registering "TactiVision" as a trademark for vehicle armor panels and related digital imaging software. Activision doesn't make military gear — at least in real life — but said that Armorworks' application for "TactiVision" sounded too similar to the game...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS